Analysts Set Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $23.82

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.82.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.