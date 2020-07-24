Analysts Set Stepan (NYSE:SCL) PT at $63.50

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Stepan alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.