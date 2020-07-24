Analysts Set Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $41.88

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. 446,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,450,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

