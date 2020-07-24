ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.34% of ANSYS worth $84,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

ANSS stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.56. 13,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $310.05. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

