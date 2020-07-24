Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANFGY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

