Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 1,217 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

