Atwater Malick LLC Acquires Shares of 2,425 CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

