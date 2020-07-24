Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 4.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.25. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

