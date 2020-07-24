Atwater Malick LLC Buys 1,335 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,446 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 594,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 333,675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 223,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 146,914 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. 28,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,822. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

