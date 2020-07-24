Atwater Malick LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.