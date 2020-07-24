Atwater Malick LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,615. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

