Atwater Malick LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for about 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $68,788,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $50,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after buying an additional 718,079 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,201. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.