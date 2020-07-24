Atwater Malick LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

