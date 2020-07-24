Atwater Malick LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 4.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $107.39. 38,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

