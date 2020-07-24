Atwater Malick LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

