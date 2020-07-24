Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Raised by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,521,696. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

