Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,521,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

