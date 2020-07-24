Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million.

Shares of Bank Of Princeton stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

