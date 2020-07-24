Barclays Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $210.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $199.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

PYPL stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.82. 256,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

