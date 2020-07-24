Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 1,133,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,121. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

