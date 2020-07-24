Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,047 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.34. 85,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.73.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

