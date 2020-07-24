Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707,726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,919. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

