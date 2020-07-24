Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 895 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.50. 212,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,171. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

