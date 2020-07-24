Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. 50,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

