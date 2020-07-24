Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after buying an additional 123,903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $$22.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

