Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 242.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

CLX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,999. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $232.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

