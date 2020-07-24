Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 2,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,952. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

