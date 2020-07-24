Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

