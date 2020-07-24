Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $96.40. 96,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

