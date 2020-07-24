Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.24.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.