Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 38.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

