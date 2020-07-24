Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,274. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.