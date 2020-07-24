Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,992 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

BSCK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,783. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

