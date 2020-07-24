Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,947 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,728. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.