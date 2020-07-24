Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,941 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $91,299,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 38,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,187. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.