Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up approximately 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

