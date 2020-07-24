Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,617. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

