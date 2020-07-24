Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Rollins by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. 8,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,421. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

