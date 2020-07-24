Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 927 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after buying an additional 48,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling bought 1,400 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 225,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,373.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,149,107 shares of company stock worth $47,442,566. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 19,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,347. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.61. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

