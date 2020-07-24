Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,679,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,712. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

