Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

