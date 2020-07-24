Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,120 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $3,709,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 951,326 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 540,528 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 1,818,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,402,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

