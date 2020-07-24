Brave Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $160.40. 57,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,485. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.