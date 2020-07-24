Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 868 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,885,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $246.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,064. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

