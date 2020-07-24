Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 977,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,436. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.