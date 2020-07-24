Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

