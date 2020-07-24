Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Down 4.1%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 3,417 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 781,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 289.52% and a net margin of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

