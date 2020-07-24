Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Down 4.1%

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 3,417 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 781,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 289.52% and a net margin of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit