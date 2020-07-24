Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,156,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,334. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

