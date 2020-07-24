Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $20.66

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 32,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,401. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

