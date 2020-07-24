Brokerages Set Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $27.70

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 9,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,949. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $3,160,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.